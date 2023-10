Wright will not be on the roster for Atlanta's NLDS matchup against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright registered an ugly 6.97 ERA over 31 innings when healthy this year and was shifted to the bullpen toward the end of the regular season. There is no spot for him -- neither in a starting nor relief role -- as the NL East champions roll into their best-of-five National League Division Series versus Philly.