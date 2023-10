Wright will undergo shoulder surgery that would cause him to miss the entire 2024 season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright landed on the 60-day IL on Friday with a right shoulder strain. Considering he already suffered the same injury earlier this season, he'll go under the knife to address the issue directly. When healthy, Wright wasn't very effective in 2023, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.84 WHIP alongside a 34:17 K:BB through 31 innings.