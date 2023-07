Atlanta selected Luetge's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Luetge was sent outright to Triple-A in early June and has since put up a 3.72 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 9.2 frames. The 36-year-old lefty hasn't done well in the majors this season, but his positive results in the minors and an injury to Nick Anderson (shoulder) will get him another shot to serve as a depth piece in Atlanta's bullpen. Roddery Munoz was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.