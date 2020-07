Melancon was unavailable for Saturday's extra-inning win over the Mets since his back locked up during the game, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The cause of the issue remains unclear because his back locked up before the Braves considered having him warm up. Manager Brian Snitker believes it's not serious and that Melancon will be okay to pitch during Sunday's series finale, though it's worth keeping an eye on his status in case the injury lingers.