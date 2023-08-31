Melancon (shoulder) has begun throwing off a mound, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Melancon began his throwing program back in late May, but was just cleared to begin throwing bullpen sessions within the past couple of weeks. There's no telling whether or not Melancon will be able to return to Arizona's bullpen before the end of the season, but considering how slow his rehab process has been up to this point, there's a chance the team opts to hold him out until 2024.