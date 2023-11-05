The Diamondbacks declined their half of Melancon's (shoulder) $5 million mutual option for 2024 on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Arizona unsurprisingly elected to pay the $2 million buyout after Melancon missed the entire 2023 campaign with a shoulder strain. The veteran right-hander recorded 18 saves in 2022 but was inconsistent with a 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB over 56 innings, likely limiting his options in free agency as he enters his age-39 campaign.