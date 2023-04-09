The Diamondbacks transferred Melancon (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Melancon will move off the 40-man roster to help clear room for two new bullpen additions for the Diamondbacks in Peter Solomon and Jose Ruiz. The right-hander isn't expected to return until the summer after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his strained shoulder in the middle of March.