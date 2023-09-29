Manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Melancon (shoulder) has been shut down for the year, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Melancon began a minor-league rehab assignment last weekend with Triple-A Reno, but he was lit up for three earned runs while recording only two outs in his lone appearance on the farm. The veteran reliever suffered a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder this spring and did not wind up throwing a pitch in a major-league game this season. He carries a $5 million mutual option (or $2 million buyout) for the 2024 campaign.