Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Melancon (shoulder) has been throwing off flat ground from 130 feet, MLB.com reports.

Melancon began his throwing program all the way back on May 22, and even though he's experienced no reported setbacks in his recovery from a subscapularis strain in the ensuing two and a half months, he still hasn't been cleared to resume throwing off a mound. As a one-inning relief pitcher, Melancon will require less buildup time than a starter, but based on how slowly his recovery from the injury has proceeded thus far, it's far from guaranteed that he'll be ready to pitch by the time the regular season ends.