Melancon (shoulder) allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning Sunday in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Reno.

This was the first game appearance in 2023 for Melancon, who has been out all season after being diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder back in March. It wasn't an encouraging first performance for the veteran reliever, but he's still hoping to show the Diamondbacks he's ready to rejoin their bullpen before the end of the week.