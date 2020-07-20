Foltynewicz will start in Monday's game against the Rays, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Foltynewicz was effective in Thursday's intrasquad game, and he'll start behind Sean Newcomb in the rotation to begin the season. Foltynewicz should face an innings limit over his first couple turns through the rotation as the team plans to roll out their starters with caution to begin the season. The 28-year-old posted a 4.54 ERA and 105:37 K:BB in 21 starts last season after missing the first several weeks with an elbow injury.
