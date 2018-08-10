Braves' Nick Markakis: Slugs 14th homer

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

Markakis handed the Braves an early one-run lead by launching a solo homer in the first inning. He's put together a modest five-game hitting streak, going 11-for-21 with two home runs and three RBI over that span. The 34-year-old lefty is batting .323 with 48 extra-base hits and 70 RBI through 112 games in 2018.

