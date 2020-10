Markakis is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the Braves' NLDS matchup with the Dodgers, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

With a southpaw (Julio Urias) on the bump for Los Angeles, Braves manager Brian Snitker will play matchups and swap out the lefty-hitting Markakis for the switch-hitting Johan Camargo. Markakis started in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with a double, a walk and a run scored.