site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-nick-markakis-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Nick Markakis: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Markakis isn't in Thursday's lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers.
Markakis will take a seat for a second consecutive game as the Dodgers start southpaw Clayton Kershaw on Thursday. Austin Riley will take over in left field with Johan Camargo starting at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read