Braves' Nick Markakis: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Markakis isn't in Monday's lineup against the Marlins.
Markakis will retreat to the bench one again with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting for the Marlins. Adam Duvall will shift to right field with Marcell Ozuna starting in left.
