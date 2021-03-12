Markakis announced his retirement from baseball on Friday, Dan Connolly and David O'Brien of The Athletic report.

Markakis apparently decided to retire shortly after the Braves were eliminated from the 2020 postseason, but he did not reveal his intentions until now. "I just think it's my time," Markakis said. "My No. 1 decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family." The 37-year-old Markakis appeared in 2,154 games over his 15 seasons in the big leagues, and he finishes his career hitting .288 with 2,388 hits, 189 home runs, 1,046 RBI, 3 Gold Gloves and one All-Star appearance.