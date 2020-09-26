site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-nick-markakis-out-of-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Braves' Nick Markakis: Out of Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 26, 2020
at
3:41 pm ET 1 min read
Markakis isn't starting Saturday against the Red Sox.
Even with right-hander Tanner Houck on the mound for Boston, Markakis will take a seat as Atlanta gears up for the postseason. Ronald Acuna will shift to right field with Ender Inciarte starting in center.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read