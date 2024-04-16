Albies might be held out of Tuesday's lineup after being hit on the toe by a pitch Monday in Houston, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies finished Monday's game but was limping noticeably after the contest and had his foot examined. While he looks to have avoided a serious injury, Albies' status for Tuesday will be determined when he gets to the ballpark and is checked out. If Albies is not able to go Tuesday, Luis Guillorme would likely fill in at second base.