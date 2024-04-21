Albies (toe) isn't wearing a protective walking boot Sunday and has been cleared to participate in fielding drills, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the injured list last Tuesday with a fractured toe, but he needed only a brief period with the walking boot. Albies will be eligible to be reinstated Friday, but he'd need to progress quickly in his rehab work this week in order to have a chance of being activated at that point. A potential return the following week seems more realistic.