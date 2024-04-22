Albies (toe) has begun swinging a bat and could return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
If he's not quite ready to go Friday, his return would likely come soon after. Albies suffered a fractured right great toe when he was hit by a pitch a week ago, but he actually stayed in to finish that game and has made a rapid recovery. Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher have been handling second base for Atlanta in Albies' absence.
