Albies (toe) took part in baserunning as part of a workout prior to Atlanta's game against the Marlins on Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies continues to trend in a positive direction in his recovery from a fractured right big toe, which he sustained April 16. The second baseman had already participated in fielding drills and resumed swinging a bat in recent days, and being able to run the bases is another sign that he's no longer inhibited by the injury. Albies is first eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Friday, and he appears on track to play this weekend versus the Guardians if he avoids any setbacks coming out of Wednesday's workout.