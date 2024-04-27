Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Making his return from a toe injury that cost him eight games, Albies demonstrated quickly that he was fully healthy, ripping a double and scoring in the fifth inning before adding an RBI single in the sixth. The 27-year-old second baseman has a nine-game hitting streak going, sandwiched around the injury absence, and on the season he's slashing .328/.392/.507 with two homers, two steals, 15 runs and 15 RBI.