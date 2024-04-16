Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Tuesday that Albies (toe) won't require surgery and could be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Snitker didn't offer an official return timetable for the All-Star second baseman's return from a fractured great toe, but it doesn't appear as though Albies is looking at an extended absence. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Albies was in a great deal of pain after he suffered the injury Monday and is now sporting a protective walking boot.