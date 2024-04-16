Atlanta placed Albies on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured right great toe.

Albies suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Monday against the Astros, though he never exited the contest. The 27-year-old will now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days, but the absence could be longer depending how the toe heals. Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher, who was added to the major-league roster Tuesday, are likely to see time at second base while Albies is out.