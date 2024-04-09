Albies went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

He brought home the first two runs of the game in the third inning with a double before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. It's already the third three-RBI performance of the season for Albies, who's batting .289 (11-for-38) through nine games with two homers, one steal, nine runs and 10 RBI.