Braves' Ozzie Albies: Four hits in Saturday's loss

Albies went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

After hitting .131 (8-for-61) through the first 14 games in June, Albies appears to have shaken off his slump, going 9-for-23 (.391) over his last five contests. The 21-year-old still isn't running, however -- he's gone 34 games since his last stolen base, and he's only had one unsuccessful attempt during that stretch, a disappointing performance for a player who went 29-for-32 on the basepaths between the majors and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017.