Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

Albies opened the game's scoring with a two-run home run off Ranger Suarez in the first inning. He later added a third RBI to his performance when he singled home Jarred Kelenic in the eighth. Albies should continue providing plenty of power at the keystone after smashing 33 home runs last year and now going deep in two straight.