Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The second baseman has a slow start to the season, but Albies may be coming out of his funk. Over his last nine games he's gone just 7-for-31 (.226), but six of his hits (three doubles and all three of his homers on the year) have gone for extra bases.