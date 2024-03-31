Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Phillies.

The 27-year-old second baseman got the barrage started for Atlanta by socking a two-run homer off Aaron Nola in the first inning for his first long ball of the season. Albies has seen his steals totals dwindle over the last couple years, as he's gone 16-for-22 on the basepaths in 212 games while registering a sprint speed in the 55th percentile in both 2022 and 2023, but even if he never becomes a reliable stolen base threat again, his power and prime placement in one of the league's most potent offenses keep his fantasy floor high.