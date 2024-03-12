Iglesias walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The Atlanta closer followed Spencer Strider in the game and took over for the sixth inning, fanning Willi Castro and Carlos Santana before escaping a bit of a jam created by an error on the part of minor-league second Luke Waddell. Iglesias has a 4:2 K:BB through three spring innings, and he appears on track to be ready for Opening Day after reaching 30 saves for the fourth time in his career in 2023.