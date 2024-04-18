Iglesias walked one in a scoreless 10th inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Astros.

After Atlanta grabbed the lead in the top of the 10th, Iglesias walked Kyle Tucker on five pitches to lead off the bottom of the frame and set up a double play, and the right-hander got one from Jeremy Pena to end the game. Iglesias is still looking for his peak velocity -- he topped out at 94.6 mph with his sinker Wednesday, below last season's 95.0 mph average -- and he has just a 3:1 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings, but the 34-year-old is 5-for-5 in converting save chances and sports a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. His spot as Atlanta's closer is in no jeopardy.