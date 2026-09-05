Iglesias secured the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Phillies, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Iglesias entered Friday having logged just one punchout over his four prior outings, but he opened the ninth inning by striking out each of the first two batters he faced before closing things out by getting Brandon Marsh to foul out to third. Iglesias is up to 30 saves in 2026, marking the sixth time he's recorded at least 30 saves in a season in his major-league career. He has a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB over 52 innings this season.