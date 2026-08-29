Iglesias came away with the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Rockies, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

Iglesias was brought out for the ninth inning to protect Atlanta's two-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single to Hunter Goodman but responded by getting TJ Rumfield to ground into a double play, with Iglesias successfully closing things out after getting Willi Castro to line out. Iglesias has logged a save in each of his last five outings and is up to 29 saves on the year, which is eighth-most in the majors. He has a 2.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB over 50 innings this season.