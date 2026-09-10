Iglesias earned the save Thursday against the Rays, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It didn't appear as though Atlanta would have a save situation until its three-run eighth inning, so Iglesias had to get warmed up quickly for the ninth. The right-hander was scored upon for the first time since Aug. 16 against Arizona and has established a strong grip on the closer role. He has a 2.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 54 innings, collecting 32 saves in 35 opportunities.