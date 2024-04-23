Iglesias picked up the save Monday against Miami. He pitched a clean inning with one strikeout.

Iglesias continued his sterling start Monday night with an uneventful save against the Marlins. He needed only 11 pitches to set down Josh Bell, Jesus Sanchez and Tim Anderson in order for his seventh save, tying him for the NL lead. Iglesias has pitched to the tune of 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings.