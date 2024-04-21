Iglesias earned the save in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out two.

Iglesias entered the game with a three-run lead in the top of the ninth and made short work of the Rangers' lineup with his changeup and four-seamer to collect his sixth save of the season. The right-hander got the final two batters to go down swinging, marking his first appearance this season with at least two strikeouts. Iglesias has converted all six of his save attempts to open the campaign, issuing just one walk over that stretch (5.1 innings).