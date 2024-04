Iglesias earned the save Tuesday, retiring the only batter he faced via a groundout.

Iglesias was forced to take the mound Tuesday after Aaron Bummer gave up a pair of runs in the ninth. Despite owning a four-run lead with two outs in the final frame, Atlanta decided to play it safe and turn the ball over to Iglesias, who promptly forced Victor Caratini to ground into a fielder's choice. Iglesias is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities and is tied for the fifth-most saves in the National League.