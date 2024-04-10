Iglesias gave up two runs on three hits and struck out one in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Mets.

The right-hander needed every bit of the three-run lead he was called in to protect, as Iglesias gave up back-to-back hits to lead off the ninth and then watched both runners come home on successive groundouts to second base. The Atlanta closer kept his focus though and fanned Pete Alonso to end the game. Iglesias hasn't blown a save yet in 2024, but his 4.50 ERA and 2:0 K:BB through four innings reflect a slow start for the dominant reliever who hasn't posted an ERA above 2.75 since 2019 or a strikeout rate below 29.4 percent since 2018.