Iglesias allowed a hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Iglesias' last two outings were in non-save situations. He's on a five-inning scoreless streak and has given up just two runs across 10.1 innings since the start of June. For the season, the closer has a 2.27 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings while converting 21 of 23 save opportunities.