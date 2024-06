Iglesias (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out three.

Atlanta rallied from a 6-2 deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning, but Iglesias served up a two-run homer to Jose Siri to squander the comeback. It's only the second long ball the veteran closer has allowed this season in 26.2 innings, and Iglesias sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB while converting 18 of 20 save chances.