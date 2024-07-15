Iglesias picked up the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Padres, tossing a clean ninth inning while striking out a batter in the process.

Iglesias was able to preserve a three-run lead for Atlanta and help the team go into the break on a positive note. He began with a strikeout against Kyle Higashioka before retiring David Peralta and Jurickson Profar on a pair of lineouts. Iglesias hasn't allowed a run in each of his last eight appearances and last blew a save back on May 3. The 34-year-old isn't striking out as many batters as he has throughout his career but is still posting superb numbers. Iglesias is now up to 22 saves and will take a 2.02 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB (35.2 innings) into the second half of the season.