Iglesias notched a save against the Rockies on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Iglesias had a comfortable three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame, and he cruised through three outs, needing just nine pitches (eight of which were strikes) to secure the save despite giving up a two-out double. It was a promising bounce-back for the veteran closer after he allowed four runs over two innings across his previous two appearances. Iglesias holds an unimpressive 5.73 ERA on the campaign, but he has a more promising 10:2 K:BB and 1.09 WHIP over 11 frames and has been successful on five of seven save chances.