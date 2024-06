Iglesias struck out two during a perfect ninth to collect the save Sunday against the Yankees.

Iglesias needed just 10 pitches to close out the game, retiring Aaron Judge on one pitch, then striking out the final two batters he faced. Iglesias has converted 12 consecutive save chances and 20 of 22 opportunities on the season, carrying a 2.51 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 28.2 innings.