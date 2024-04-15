Iglesias pitched a perfect inning, striking out a batter on his way to a save in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Iglesias was called upon to protect the team's two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, setting down Miami in order for his third save of the year. The right-hander rebounded well after he allowed two runs on three hits in his last outing Tuesday, improving to 3-for-3 on save opportunities in 2024. Iglesias has produced a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with three strikeouts over five innings in five outings this season.