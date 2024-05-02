Iglesias gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mariners.

It wasn't the sharpest appearance for Iglesias, who put two batters on base before getting an out, but he settled down and took care of the heart of Seattle's order without too much more trouble. The right-hander has converted eight of his nine save chances to begin the year while posting a typically stingy 2.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 12.1 innings, but there are signs Iglesias isn't quite in peak form -- his 94.5 mph average fastball is his lowest velocity since 2016, and his 18.0 percent strikeout rate is a massive drop from the 29.4 percent mark he delivered last season. His top velocity Wednesday was 95.3 mph, on a two-seamer to Luke Raley.