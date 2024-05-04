Iglesias blew the save Friday against the Dodgers. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and no walks with no strikeouts over one inning.

Iglesias entered the bottom of the tenth inning tasked with retiring the top of the Dodgers order to earn a save. He promptly retired Mookie Betts on two pitches before yielding a game-tying RBI single to Shohei Ohtani. However, since the automatic runner scored, the Atlanta closer escaped Friday night without a hit to his ERA, which now stands at 2.03 over 13.1 innings.