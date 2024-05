Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander topped out at 97.1 mph as he bounced back from a blown save in his last appearance Friday. Iglesias hasn't been as dominant as usual to begin the season, managing a 10:3 K:BB through 14.1 innings, but his 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP have been stellar. With his velocity finally getting back to normal as the weather warms up, more strikeouts could soon follow.