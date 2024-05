Iglesias struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Iglesias has converted his last four save chances since a blown save May 3 versus the Dodgers. He's allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over his last six innings, so it hasn't been the smoothest of stretches for the veteran closer. On the year, he's 12-for-14 in save chances with a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings.