Iglesias pitched a perfect inning to earn a save against the Nationals on Thursday.

Iglesias made quick work of Washington in the ninth inning, needing just nine pitches to set the side down in order. The veteran closer has converted each of his past eight save chances, allowing three runs over 10 frames during that span. Iglesias hasn't been punching out batters at his usual rate this season -- he has just 16 strikeouts through 23.1 innings -- but he nonetheless is tied for fifth in the majors with 16 saves (in 18 chances).