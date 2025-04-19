Iglesias pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Atlanta's five-run rally in the eighth inning created a save situation, and Iglesias took care of business. The closer hadn't pitched since Saturday -- Atlanta went 1-3 over its previous three games, and the one win didn't yield a save opportunity. He's allowed a run in three of his seven appearances this season while converting three of four save chances. The right-hander is at a 3.86 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across seven innings.